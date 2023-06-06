4,208 Shares in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Acquired by Apriem Advisors

Apriem Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,208 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 114.0% during the third quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,087,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

CSGP stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.51. 533,115 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,965,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.11, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.88. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.02 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.36 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 5,600 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $394,016.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,364.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group, Inc engages in providing online real estate marketplaces, information, and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes the Unites States and Canada. The International refers to Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

