4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Insider Sells $41,142.57 in Stock

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) insider Scott Bizily sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $41,142.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,804.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Bizily also recently made the following trade(s):

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, April 21st, Scott Bizily sold 3,750 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $75,000.00.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FDMT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.22. 716,005 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,100. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $26.49. The company has a market capitalization of $639.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.51.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a negative net margin of 4,976.80%. On average, research analysts forecast that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FDMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. SVB Securities decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.13.

Institutional Trading of 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,550,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,847,000 after acquiring an additional 42,103 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 65.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,042,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,105,000 after acquiring an additional 807,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,290,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 5.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,032,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 577,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after buying an additional 16,185 shares during the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.