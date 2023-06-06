5,205 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altrius Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 92,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 14,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 21,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 16,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.14. The company had a trading volume of 29,641,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,746,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The company had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.77.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.