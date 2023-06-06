6,400 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 952.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 858,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 777,084 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.
