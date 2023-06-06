6,400 Shares in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Acquired by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHC. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $344,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,700.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 3,112,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,427 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 952.3% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 858,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,391,000 after acquiring an additional 777,084 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 13.0 %

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,312,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,612,080. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.26, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $10.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.60.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

