862,072 Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 862,072 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,742,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:META traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $275.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,162,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,232,240. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.63. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $276.57. The company has a market capitalization of $706.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at $17,292,119.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $2,488,439.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,292,119.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 37,698 shares of company stock worth $8,799,321 over the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.20.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

