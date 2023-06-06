AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Get Rating) by 1,375.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,145 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,595 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.72% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $3,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YEAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $16,428,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,503,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,372,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $794,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $397,000.

YEAR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,180. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.11.

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

