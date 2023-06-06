ABCMETA Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.78 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ABCMETA has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market capitalization of $1.78 million and $86.48 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006154 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019537 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00024745 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00015584 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,031.47 or 1.00028512 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00001805 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $76.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

