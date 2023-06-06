Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.84

Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.84 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 156405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.58.

SLRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Acelyrin in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Beth C. Seidenberg purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mardi Dier purchased 5,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,008.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,556 shares in the company, valued at $100,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,316,556 shares of company stock valued at $23,698,008 in the last three months.

Acelyrin Inc is a clinical biopharma company. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company’s lead product candidate is izokibep. Acelyrin Inc is based in Agoura Hills, California.

