Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lowered its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 33.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 13,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,028.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,777 shares in the company, valued at $13,281,304.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares in the company, valued at $12,259,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ATVI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.53.

NASDAQ ATVI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,037,968. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.19. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.94 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.

About Activision Blizzard

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.