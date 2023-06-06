ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $23.00. The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 483179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

ACVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.50 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler cut ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.91.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ACV Auctions news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $48,090,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Chamoun sold 76,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $957,118.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,050,257.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,666,266 shares of company stock valued at $57,581,208. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACV Auctions

ACV Auctions Trading Up 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in ACV Auctions by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 59,928 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 5.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,314,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,695,000 after acquiring an additional 213,799 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,538,000 after buying an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth $1,841,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,281,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.03 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.