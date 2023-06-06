Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.00-$6.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.20 billion-$11.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.43 billion.

Advance Auto Parts Trading Down 2.9 %

AAP opened at $65.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $212.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.88). Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. Analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.15%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $115.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $144.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Argus downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 107.8% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 49.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,844.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 50,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 47,504 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth about $4,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

