Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 997,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,101 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $149,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 152,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,855,000 after purchasing an additional 22,043 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,401,000. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $538,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 493,294 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $73,824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,123 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

A traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.37. 228,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,596,767. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.37 and its 200 day moving average is $142.67. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $160.26.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 30.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $174.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.35.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

