Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Air France-KLM SA (EPA:AF – Get Rating) rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €1.70 ($1.83) and last traded at €1.69 ($1.82). Approximately 7,990,059 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,720,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €1.68 ($1.81).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.30 ($2.47) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.25 ($2.42) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.00 ($1.08) target price on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays set a €2.40 ($2.58) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.20 ($2.37) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is €1.58 and its 200 day moving average is €1.52.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services on scheduled flights in Metropolitan France, Benelux, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers airframe and engine maintenance services; component support services comprising electronic, mechanical, pneumatic, hydraulic, etc.; and other services, as well as operates point-to-point flights to/from the Netherlands and France.

