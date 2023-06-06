Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Trading 7% Higher

Shares of Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Rating) traded up 7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.75. 6,438 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 21,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.64.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akbank T.A.S. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Akbank TAS engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Corporate-Investment, Private Banking, and Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Retail Banking segment offers a variety of retail services such as deposit accounts, consumer loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services.
