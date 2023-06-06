Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Alamos Gold has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.7% annually over the last three years. Alamos Gold has a payout ratio of 19.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamos Gold to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.9%.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $14.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold ( NYSE:AGI Get Rating ) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $251.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.55 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alamos Gold will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 56.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 535,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 192,939 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 24.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 300,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,526,000 after buying an additional 58,298 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 9.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. CIBC raised their target price on Alamos Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Laurentian lowered Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alamos Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.08.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Rating)

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.