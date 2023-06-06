Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.1% of Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 952.6% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 732,217 shares of company stock valued at $21,135,371 and have sold 787,630 shares valued at $32,162,218. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $127.47. 17,259,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,543,965. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.55 and a 200 day moving average of $100.69.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.51.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.