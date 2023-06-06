AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Shares Gap Down to $5.37

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.37, but opened at $5.19. AlTi Global shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3,689 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AlTi Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company.
AlTi Global Trading Up 2.2 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.61.
About AlTi Global
Altair Nanotechnologies Inc is engaged in the business of developing, manufacturing and selling its nano lithium titanate battery products and providing related design, installation and test services. The Company’s primary focus is marketing its large-scale energy storage solutions to power companies and electric grid operators throughout the world.
