Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Position Raised by Natixis

Natixis increased its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 400.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 307,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 245,982 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Ameren were worth $27,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 21.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $769,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Ameren by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 114,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,724,000 after buying an additional 4,148 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Ameren by 3.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 272,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,526,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Ameren by 14.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.22.

Ameren Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $81.54. 63,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,999. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $73.28 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.43%.

Insider Activity at Ameren

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total transaction of $305,244.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total transaction of $422,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,979,530.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,740 shares of company stock valued at $977,144. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.