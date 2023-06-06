American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $66.72

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $66.72 and last traded at $66.72, with a volume of 33116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMWD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

American Woodmark Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $481.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.11 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that American Woodmark Co. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 107.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after buying an additional 35,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 324,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 82.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 92,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,829,000 after buying an additional 41,974 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 75.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 45.1% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. The company was founded by William F. Brandt, Jr., Richard Al Graber, Jeffrey S. Holcomb and Donald P. Mathias in 1980 and is headquartered in Winchester, VA.

Featured Articles

