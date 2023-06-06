AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Sold by Polen Capital Management LLC

Polen Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,618 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $3,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $2.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.28. The company had a trading volume of 309,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,718. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.15 and a twelve month high of $129.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day moving average is $97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.93%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $509,642.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $680,957.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $129,441.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares in the company, valued at $716,720.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 6,042 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $509,642.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,957.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMN. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $111.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.