Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Shares Bought by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,004 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,509 shares during the quarter. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF makes up 11.0% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF were worth $15,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $485,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Capital Square LLC increased its stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,280,000.

Shares of DIVO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 277,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,883. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.69. Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF has a one year low of $31.98 and a one year high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77.

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

