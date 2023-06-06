Analysts Set AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) PT at C$31.46

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$31.46.

ALA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$35.50 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on AltaGas from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

AltaGas Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$24.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.00, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of C$6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.48. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of C$21.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.32.

AltaGas Dividend Announcement

AltaGas Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.12%.

(Get Rating)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Articles

