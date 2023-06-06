Analysts Set Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Target Price at $30.57

Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT opened at $26.97 on Tuesday. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.70 and a 1 year high of $33.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 2.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.92.

Insider Activity

Arcturus Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ARCT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $6.19. Arcturus Therapeutics had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 36.88%. The company had revenue of $160.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. Analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $126,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 584,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,833,290.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith C. Kummerfeld sold 6,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $196,358.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,771. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,043 shares of company stock valued at $965,158 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcturus Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCT. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,778,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,541,000 after purchasing an additional 538,946 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 56.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,217,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,756,000 after buying an additional 1,161,883 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,960,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,056,000 after acquiring an additional 56,287 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,336,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,812,000 after acquiring an additional 143,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 998,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,934,000 after purchasing an additional 312,549 shares during the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a late-stage clinical mRNA medicines and vaccine company, which engages in the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF.

