Analysts Set Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Price Target at $43.18

Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.18.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $79,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrance Lillis bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.39 per share, for a total transaction of $26,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,170. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $27.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $23.37 and a 1 year high of $44.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 2nd. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, February 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.15 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

