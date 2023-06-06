Analysts Set Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Price Target at $16.43

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

Shares of ET opened at $12.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.50. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.308 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.56%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 91.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,380,177.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.49 per share, with a total value of $12,490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 60,078,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,380,177.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $6,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 59,078,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,892,912.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,510,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,749,300. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 64,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

