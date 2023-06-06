Analysts Set General Motors (NYSE:GM) Target Price at $49.00

Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.80.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GM opened at $34.15 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Motors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Motors in the fourth quarter worth $493,248,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in General Motors by 51.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 22,349,234 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $819,770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in General Motors by 80.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,687,738 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $538,747,000 after purchasing an additional 6,548,022 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 60.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,784,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $578,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948,464 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the first quarter worth $125,200,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.