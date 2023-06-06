Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $133.25

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.1 %

TRI stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRIGet Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

Institutional Trading of Thomson Reuters

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,041,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.