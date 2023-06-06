Analysts Set Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Price Target at $133.25

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. 51job reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Thomson Reuters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

TRI stock opened at $123.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.22 billion, a PE ratio of 51.29, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.56. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $94.94 and a 1-year high of $133.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thomson Reuters will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.362 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 81.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 26.7% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 16,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $640,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 891,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,041,000 after acquiring an additional 201,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

