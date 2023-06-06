Analysts Set Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Target Price at C$14.91

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.91.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WCP shares. ATB Capital decreased their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$101,400.00. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Whitecap Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Whitecap Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$9.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.40. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.89. Whitecap Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.70 and a 1 year high of C$12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.048 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%. Whitecap Resources’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Further Reading

