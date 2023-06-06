Ankr Price Down 9.6% This Week (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last week, Ankr has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $239.20 million and $25.10 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can currently be bought for $0.0239 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006183 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024783 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000104 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00015452 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,957.68 or 1.00109884 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002383 BTC.

About Ankr

ANKR is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02375149 USD and is down -6.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 207 active market(s) with $31,201,543.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.