Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) CFO Sells $6,196,375.20 in Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) CFO Timothy Eugene Sullivan sold 69,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total transaction of $6,196,375.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,900,914.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of APLS stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.22. 2,139,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,551. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.86.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The firm had revenue of $44.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,498 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,164,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,648,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,194,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.93.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic compounds to treat diseases with high unmet needs. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, and Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

