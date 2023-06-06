Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEF) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Jun 6th, 2023

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Appen (OTCMKTS:APPEFGet Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Appen from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Appen Price Performance

Appen stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.75. Appen has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $4.76.

Appen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Appen Ltd. engages in the development of human-annotated datasets for machine learning and artificial intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Content Relevance, Language Resources, and Other. The Content Relevance segment offers annotated data used in search technology for improving relevance and accuracy of search results.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Appen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.