Apriem Advisors Lowers Stake in Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI)

Apriem Advisors reduced its position in shares of Eneti Inc. (NYSE:NETI – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Apriem Advisors’ holdings in Eneti were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NETI. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eneti by 497.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Eneti by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. 65.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NETI traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.81. 139,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 416,109. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.16 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.75. Eneti Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $11.20.

Eneti ( NYSE:NETI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $13.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 million. Eneti had a net margin of 43.52% and a return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eneti Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.86%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eneti from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eneti in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

Eneti, Inc engages in the development of offshore wind and marine-based renewable energy and has invested in the next generation of wind turbine installation vessels. It provides innovative maritime solutions to a wide variety of customers. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro and Robert L. Bugbee on March 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

