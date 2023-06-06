Apriem Advisors Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,904,000. Zhang Financial LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,326.0% in the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 499,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 464,483 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,858,000 after purchasing an additional 447,274 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 83.1% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 683,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,544,000 after purchasing an additional 310,271 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 36,714.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 268,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 267,651 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFUS traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $46.45. The company had a trading volume of 42,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,558. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.96 and a fifty-two week high of $46.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.70.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

