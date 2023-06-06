Apriem Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Apriem Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,863,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242,830 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,656,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,913,000 after buying an additional 141,372 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,130.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,392,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,287,000 after buying an additional 4,035,110 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,087,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,359,000 after acquiring an additional 188,471 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,251,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,758,000 after acquiring an additional 178,226 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $103.84. 483,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,707,683. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.23.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

