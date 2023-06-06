Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 38,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Aptiv by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares in the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,652,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $367,000. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth about $652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total transaction of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,546,039. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Aptiv from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Aptiv from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

Shares of NYSE:APTV traded up $2.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.78. 508,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.71. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.82.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 3.68%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Plc is a technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the business of designing and manufacturing vehicle components; providing electrical, electronic, and active safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets; and creating the software and hardware foundation for vehicle features and functionality.

