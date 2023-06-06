Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 437,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 76,310 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.15.
The firm has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.
Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.
