Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 437,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 473% from the previous session’s volume of 76,310 shares.The stock last traded at $12.37 and had previously closed at $12.15.

Arco Platform Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $693.84 million, a PE ratio of 243.00 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.04 million. Arco Platform had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 1.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Arco Platform Limited will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

Arco Platform Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. grew its stake in shares of Arco Platform by 246.6% during the 1st quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 4,103,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,973,000 after buying an additional 2,919,432 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 6.3% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 4,098,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,221,000 after acquiring an additional 241,404 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 16.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,207,000 after acquiring an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,257,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,478,000 after purchasing an additional 38,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 169,447 shares during the last quarter.

Arco Platform Ltd. engages in the provision of complete pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools and students. It operates through the following segments: Core and Supplemental. The Core segment provides solutions that address the Brazilian K-12 curriculum requirements through a personalized and interactive learning experience.

