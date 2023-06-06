Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $43.35 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000925 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ark has a total market cap of $43.35 million and $1.05 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00009526 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000288 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002963 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002974 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002948 BTC.

About Ark

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 173,440,062 coins and its circulating supply is 173,440,846 coins. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

