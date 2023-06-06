Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $59.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $59.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.08.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.69. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $23.09 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $146.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.48 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 33.49% and a negative net margin of 53.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 54,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $2,149,881.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,761,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,218,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Given sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $265,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 117,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,811,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,235,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after purchasing an additional 900,791 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,272,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4,031.7% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 649,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,302,000 after purchasing an additional 633,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 631.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 575,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,347,000 after purchasing an additional 496,910 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

