Arweave (AR) Market Capitalization Achieves $216.62 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Arweave has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. Arweave has a market capitalization of $216.62 million and $7.67 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.49 or 0.00024088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,928.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.88 or 0.00415455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00114940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Arweave Profile

Arweave is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveeco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

