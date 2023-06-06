ASD (ASD) Price Tops $0.0657 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $43.38 million and approximately $4.15 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ASD

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06598678 USD and is down -3.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $4,139,220.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

