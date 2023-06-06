ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 940 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,000 ($12.43) to GBX 940 ($11.69) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ASC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of ASOS to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 470 ($5.84) in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.77) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ASOS to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 780 ($9.70) to GBX 600 ($7.46) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,050 ($13.05) price target on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ASOS currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 839.58 ($10.44).

LON ASC traded up GBX 18.94 ($0.24) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 360.94 ($4.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,170,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,343. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £361.01 million, a PE ratio of -174.15, a PEG ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 617.82 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 683.69. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 332 ($4.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,610 ($20.01).

In other ASOS news, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($51,964.20). Insiders own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

