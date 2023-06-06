Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
Astronics Stock Performance
Shares of ATRO stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Astronics Company Profile
Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.
