Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Astronics from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Astronics from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Astronics Stock Performance

Shares of ATRO stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $543.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. Astronics has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $17.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astronics

Astronics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astronics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,852 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Astronics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Astronics by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Astronics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 128,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 57.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

