Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Insider Purchases $56,433.84 in Stock

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Rating) insider Andrew Gengos bought 20,012 shares of Athira Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $56,433.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 20,012 shares in the company, valued at $56,433.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew Gengos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Andrew Gengos acquired 45,000 shares of Athira Pharma stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00.

Athira Pharma Trading Up 6.0 %

NASDAQ:ATHA traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 272,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a market cap of $121.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 2.82. Athira Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $9.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Athira Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATHA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, analysts forecast that Athira Pharma, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Athira Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Athira Pharma from $33.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Institutional Trading of Athira Pharma

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 106,307 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Athira Pharma by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,350,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 470,519 shares during the period. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 160.9% during the 1st quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,144 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,832,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 221,450 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Athira Pharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,815,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after acquiring an additional 126,700 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Athira Pharma

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. The company's lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small molecule HGF/MET positive modulator that is in LIFT-AD Phase 3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease.

