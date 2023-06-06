Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Shares Gap Down to $17.02

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $17.02, but opened at $16.17. Atour Lifestyle shares last traded at $15.31, with a volume of 355,793 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atour Lifestyle in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.30 price objective on the stock.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Atour Lifestyle ( NASDAQ:ATAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Atour Lifestyle in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Atour Lifestyle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

Featured Articles

