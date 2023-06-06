AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC

Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 37,997,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610,945 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,747,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,372,000 after purchasing an additional 178,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in AT&T by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,286,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,934,000 after purchasing an additional 148,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.64. The stock had a trading volume of 30,546,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,934,391. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on T. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.76.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

