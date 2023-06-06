Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 725 ($9.01) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 630 ($7.83) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 624.86 ($7.77).

AUTO stock traded up GBX 7.60 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 616.20 ($7.66). 424,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,325,160. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 479.80 ($5.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 681 ($8.47). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 622.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 592.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2,369.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

