Avalanche Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.02 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $14.57 or 0.00054051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion and approximately $168.85 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00037890 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000221 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00005676 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004033 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001005 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 431,110,377 coins and its circulating supply is 344,390,927 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

