Axie Infinity (AXS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $45.79 Million

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Axie Infinity has a total market cap of $780.59 million and approximately $45.79 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 5.5% against the dollar. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.67 or 0.00024761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 116,961,630 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 116,961,629.85399263 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 6.65979296 USD and is down -5.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 317 active market(s) with $92,891,205.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

