Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 257,875 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,323,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,875 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.26% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $97,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 2,754,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,489,000 after purchasing an additional 262,165 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,310,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,510,000 after purchasing an additional 155,918 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $61,950,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,074,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,935,000 after purchasing an additional 203,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,972,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,940,000 after purchasing an additional 817,408 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.41. The company had a trading volume of 588,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,500. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.57 and its 200 day moving average is $29.50.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.