Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 28,535 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,572,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,535 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.7% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Chevron worth $282,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933,074 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 106.3% during the 3rd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,050 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,523,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $632,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,158 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 430.6% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,161,000 after purchasing an additional 918,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after buying an additional 847,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.11.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $155.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,855,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,193,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

